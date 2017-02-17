Flowery Branch minister incorporates ...

Flowery Branch minister incorporates his passion for music into fifth Sunday service

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Flowery Branch United Methodist Church Pastor Ed Cook will celebrate the church's 155 years this year along with his congregation. He has implemented an all-music service on the fifth Sunday of the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 3 min xanon 592
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 9 min Anthony 303
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 29 min swampmudd 1,141
Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat... 1 hr Jamahl 46
Sex with a family member (May '16) 1 hr Chris 14
Blacks Getting A Clue About Sanctuary Cities 2 hr NewsMax 1
Ben Swann (Oct '15) 12 hr Local 8
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,765 • Total comments across all topics: 278,966,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC