Fathers who cuddle their babies have ...

Fathers who cuddle their babies have a better bond, say experts

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The hormone released by mothers while they breastfeed surges in fathers as they hold their children or play with them. Photo / Getty Images Hands-on fathers who cuddle and play with babies early in life develop a stronger bond with them, experts say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 2 hr Attention 1,146
Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E... 3 hr Renaldo 21
News Southern storyteller says a oeDona t Give Upa 3 hr Tooray 3
Ben Swann (Oct '15) 3 hr Tooray 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Louise 20,839
all races of people are beautiful 4 hr ThomasA 2
Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12) 4 hr David A 434
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC