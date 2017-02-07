Family in 'disbelief' dogs were invol...

Family in 'disbelief' dogs were involved in attack that killed child

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

The mother of a man charged in a dog attack that killed a child says she can't imagine what the victim's family is going through. ATLANTA - The family of a man charged in a dog attack that killed one child and injured another is speaking out about the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knee Down ? 55 min Whose your daddy 8
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 1 hr Castrated liberal 21
Falcons Change Name to Atlanta Chokers 3 hr WTN 3
Atlanta Falcons have no heart. Bottom line! 3 hr WTN 2
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 9 hr WelbyMD 1,050
How can you be up 28 to 3 and loose the super ole 17 hr Tolerman 6
(The Longest Jog in World History)!!! 18 hr Aiken Times 3
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,664,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC