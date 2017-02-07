Family in 'disbelief' dogs were involved in attack that killed child
The mother of a man charged in a dog attack that killed a child says she can't imagine what the victim's family is going through. ATLANTA - The family of a man charged in a dog attack that killed one child and injured another is speaking out about the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knee Down ?
|55 min
|Whose your daddy
|8
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|1 hr
|Castrated liberal
|21
|Falcons Change Name to Atlanta Chokers
|3 hr
|WTN
|3
|Atlanta Falcons have no heart. Bottom line!
|3 hr
|WTN
|2
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|9 hr
|WelbyMD
|1,050
|How can you be up 28 to 3 and loose the super ole
|17 hr
|Tolerman
|6
|(The Longest Jog in World History)!!!
|18 hr
|Aiken Times
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC