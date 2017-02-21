Even 'mild' heart defects may affect ...

Even 'mild' heart defects may affect kids' school performance

Read more: Reuters

Children born with heart defects, even minor ones, perform worse than other kids on third-grade reading and math tests, a new study finds. "While it was not surprising to see this finding in children with severe heart defects, it was a surprise to see that children with heart defects that are often considered mild may likewise have challenges in school," lead author Dr. Matthew Oster from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta told Reuters Health.

