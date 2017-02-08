Essential Theatre Announces 2017 Playwriting Award Winner
Essential Theatre is proud to announce the winner of the 2017 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award: G. M. Lupo's Another Mother. Another Mother follows the journey of Genevieve as she pieces together the mysterious identities and relationships between her biological mother, her birth mother, and the mother who raised her.
