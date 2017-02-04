Episcopal diocese proposing private dormitory surrounded by UGA campus
An undated images shows the Episcopal chapel on South Lumpkin Street serving the University of Georgia community that would be torn down as part of plans to build a mixed-use project on the site. The Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta wants to replace its existing University of Georgia campus ministry, housed in a small chapel on South Lumpkin Street, with a multi-story mixed-use residential, retail and institutional structure on the same 1.13-acre tract.
