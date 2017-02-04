Episcopal diocese proposing private d...

Episcopal diocese proposing private dormitory surrounded by UGA campus

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

An undated images shows the Episcopal chapel on South Lumpkin Street serving the University of Georgia community that would be torn down as part of plans to build a mixed-use project on the site. The Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta wants to replace its existing University of Georgia campus ministry, housed in a small chapel on South Lumpkin Street, with a multi-story mixed-use residential, retail and institutional structure on the same 1.13-acre tract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 4 min Retribution 902
News Who is Sally Yates? 21 min Castrated liberal 19
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta 2 hr Tylisha 8
Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11) 3 hr Robello 107
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 3 hr alwsyzup843 283
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Angel Gabriel 20,808
News Man dies after shooting at College Park MARTA s... 14 hr TolermaN 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,566,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC