Emory researchers reveal 'matchmaker' role for protein linked to SMA
The disorder leads to reduced levels of the SMN protein, which is thought to be involved in processing RNA, something that occurs in every cell in the body. So why does interfering with a process that happens everywhere affect motor neurons first? Scientists at Emory University School of Medicine have been building a case for an answer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|48 min
|Plumz2865
|1,067
|Racist Columbia County deputy Bobby Atma: CORRU...
|11 hr
|Yeah whatever
|5
|Will Atlanta Mayor MOHAMMED kasim REED go to ja...
|11 hr
|Mark
|6
|cnn---crybaby news network
|13 hr
|believer
|1
|trump will tear usa apart
|14 hr
|Kane
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|guess what
|20,829
|Big Bo that works for Dekalb County sanitation
|20 hr
|Cracker luvs pecker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC