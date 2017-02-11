Drink up: Cockroach milk is the protein drink you didna t know youa ve been missing
A little cockroach milk with those cookies? Chock full of protein, the insect milk may someday be transformed into a food supplement worthy of human consumption, new research indicates. Scientists have found that the Pacific Beetle Cockroach feeds its bug babies a formula which is remarkably rich in protein, fat and sugar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help! Need Advice.
|29 min
|Randy
|11
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|54 min
|Flower5201
|1,130
|Who is Sally Yates?
|1 hr
|Fit2Serve
|32
|Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08)
|6 hr
|Pamelia Bailey
|148
|ICE To Arrest Construction Company Owners
|11 hr
|Titan
|12
|The TRUE DISGUSTING DIRT on MLK JR. (Aug '10)
|12 hr
|Folyopha
|37
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Gwyen
|20,821
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC