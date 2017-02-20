Danley first recipient of 'Spirit of ...

Danley first recipient of 'Spirit of Douglas' award

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Griffin Daily News

John Citizen, senior pastor of Spirit Life Church of God, was part of the program at the Spirit of Douglas Award and Program Thursday night at Stewart Middle School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 5 min Pete 1,621
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 1 hr Frank Underwood 1
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 1 hr Marie 600
trump would not meet the boys father that lost ... 3 hr usa citizen born 1
Dictator Trump wants to censor free speech 3 hr ThomasA 24
trump takes people out of usa 3 hr usa citizen 1
News Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10) 4 hr Trump is the man 4
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,596 • Total comments across all topics: 279,170,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC