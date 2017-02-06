Crescent Communities Starts Construction on Apartment Community in Atlanta's Perimeter
Crescent Communities , has secured financing for an upscale for-rent multifamily community now under way in Atlanta's booming Perimeter neighborhood. The community, Crescent Perimeter , will consist of 320 apartments units ranging from one to three bedrooms.
