Cooper Webb To Miss Atlanta MotoFest - Shoulder Injury For The Scrapper

February 22, 2017 - After going down hard in his heat race last Saturday night at the Minneapolis Supercross, Monster Energy/Yamalube/Chaparral/Yamaha Financial Services/Yamaha Factory Racing TeamCooper Webb missed the 450SX main event, and he's also been ruled out for this Saturday's Atlanta MotoFest and Supercross due to the shoulder injury he sustained. The announcement was made by Keith McCarty, Motorsports Racing Division Manager for Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. Providing his account of what happened in Minneapolis, Cooper said, "I felt great in qualifying, and then, I pulled the holeshot in the heat.

