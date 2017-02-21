Cooper: Mrs. Edie's connection to a F...

Cooper: Mrs. Edie's connection to a Founding Father

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

This is what remained of the Levi Ballard home in Palmetto in 2006. It was torn down soon after this picture was taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump would not meet the boys father that lost ... 22 min PieceMaker 3
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 2 hr kuda 1,625
News Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10) 2 hr Lupe 5
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 2 hr Kelly 2
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 2 hr Oklady 38
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 4 hr Marie 600
Dictator Trump wants to censor free speech 6 hr ThomasA 24
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,173,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC