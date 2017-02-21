Common Virus Tied to Diabetes, Heart Disease in Women Under 50

Common Virus Tied to Diabetes, Heart ...

Read more: Science Blog

A type of herpes virus that infects about half of the U.S. population has been associated with risk factors for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease in normal-weight women aged 20 to 49, according to a new UC San Francisco-led study. A research team, headed by first author Shannon Fleck-Derderian, MPH, of the UCSF Department of Pediatrics, and senior author Janet Wojcicki , PhD, MPH, associate professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at UCSF, found that women of normal weight who were infected with cytomegalovirus , which typically causes no evident symptoms, were more likely to have metabolic syndrome.

