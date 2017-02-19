Charlie Sewell: Body cameras have limits

Believing the adage "What you see is what you get," is naivety at its finest. Police body worn cameras, like cellphone cameras, and on-dash cameras are great tools, but none offer 100 percent foolproof depiction of facts.

