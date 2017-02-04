Chance discovery in 1930s leads to present-day museum donation
A very rare find, the spearhead made of chert stone, has become a permanent part of the Fernbank Museum of Natural History collection in Atlanta. In 1937, Martha Price Thompson was a curious Girl Scout at age 10 in 1937 when she found the chert stone spearhead.
