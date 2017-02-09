Carnival takes on a different stage *Feb. 9, 2017, 6:33 PM Ast
TO THE STREETS: Actress, Tishanna Williams, centre, dressed as a traditional Carnival character makes a bacchanal on the streets of Port of Spain last week Friday. Williams plays the lead in the upcoming Trinidadian manifestation of the original Greek tragedy, Medea.
