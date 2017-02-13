Career Educator Noma LeMoine to Speak...

Career Educator Noma LeMoine to Speak at 28th Annual Benjamin E. Mays Lecture

Noma LeMoine, chief educational officer of LeMoine and Associates Educational Consulting, will deliver the 28th annual Benjamin E. Mays Lecture on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Georgia State University Student Center East Ballroom . The event, hosted by the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Urban Educational Excellence, is free and open to the public.

