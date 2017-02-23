Broadway in Atlanta Offers Discounted College Student Rush Tickets for ANNIE at the Fox Theatre

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta will offer a special $25 Student Rush Ticket price for the Atlanta engagement of ANNIE, playing at the Fox Theatre March 17 - 19 as a special to the 2016/2017 season. Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta will offer a special $25 Student Rush Ticket price for the Atlanta engagement of ANNIE, playing at the Fox Theatre March 17 - 19 as a special to the 2016/2017 season.

