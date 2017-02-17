Atlanta, other cities eye test tracks for self-driving cars
In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 photo, a driverless shuttle bus retraces its tracks while on display at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, Ga. Self-driving vehicles could begin tooling down a bustling Atlanta street full of cars, buses, bicyclists and college students, as the city vies with other communities nationwide to test the emerging technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dictator Trump wants to censor free speech
|10 min
|Trump is the man
|7
|Norma McCorvey dead at 69; anonymous 'Jane Roe'...
|15 min
|Trump is the man
|1
|Walker School's Latin Club celebrates Valentine...
|16 min
|Trump is the man
|1
|'Not My President' protests planned in Atlanta
|18 min
|Trump is the man
|1
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|20 min
|flbadcatowner
|1,290
|Atlanta, other cities eye test tracks for self-...
|35 min
|inbred Genius
|1
|trump will tear usa apart
|22 hr
|Republican proud
|12
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC