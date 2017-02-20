Atlanta Opera Partners With Dad's Gar...

Atlanta Opera Partners With Dad's Garage For 24 Hour Opera Project, 3/4

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The 24-Hour Opera Project returns for the seventh year in a new and even more semi-spontaneous fashion. For the first time in history, The Atlanta Opera will partner with the leaders in Atlanta improv comedy, Dad's Garage Theatre Company, to write a hilarious series of short operas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr The Important Thing 1,257
Dictator Trump wants to censor free speech 1 hr carlchilders 4
trump will tear usa apart 16 hr Republican proud 12
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 20 hr DLS 597
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr mexico 20,845
Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12) 23 hr Nancy 435
Ben Swann (Oct '15) 23 hr Calisha 11
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,523 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC