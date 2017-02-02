Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival Dead...

Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival Deadline Extended

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Founder and Executive Artistic Director Benjamin Davis is thrilled to announce that submissions are open and rolling in for the Second Annual Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival , to be held in August in Atlanta. Performances will be open to the artistic community, the public, and the press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 19 min CZars_R_US 713
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 1 hr Thrashmetalfan55 ... 276
Accountant Busted 1 hr Dragonlord 3
When hey going to boad up the dome 5 hr Woody 4
Atlanta Falcons World Champions 5 hr Party hard 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Telisha 20,805
News Who is Sally Yates? 11 hr Alucie 8
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Wed Lee 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. China
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC