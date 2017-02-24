Atlanta man charged in burglary of Oconee store; more suspects sought

Oconee County Sheriff's deputies arrested one suspect from Atlanta in a burglary of a convenience store early Wednesday and are trying to identify more suspects, authorities said Friday. The burglars set off an alarm shortly after 2 a.m. at Fast Phil's station off U.S. Highway 441 in the Farmington community and when a deputy pulled up to the station, he saw a man crouched down near the front door, according to the report.

