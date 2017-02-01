Atlanta connector study underway to f...

Atlanta connector study underway to fix congestion

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The Atlanta downtown connector is where I-75 and I-85 merge together. If you drive it, you understand the problem with it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 10 min Retribution 715
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 4 hr Thrashmetalfan55 275
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Telisha 20,805
News Who is Sally Yates? 4 hr Alucie 8
Accountant Busted 5 hr Information 1
When hey going to boad up the dome 6 hr Tolerman 3
Money equal power and preveledge 17 hr Sad MF 1
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Wed Lee 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,548 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC