Atlanta bidding out retail food store...

Atlanta bidding out retail food stores at City Plaza

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

Atlanta is looking for companies interested in designing, furnishing, maintaining and operating retail food and beverage stores at Atlanta City Plaza, property the city bought late in 2015 across from Atlanta City Hall. The city has put out a Request for Proposals to develop commercial food and beverage retail stores at two locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 3 min xanon 592
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 10 min Anthony 303
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 29 min swampmudd 1,141
Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat... 1 hr Jamahl 46
Sex with a family member (May '16) 1 hr Chris 14
Blacks Getting A Clue About Sanctuary Cities 2 hr NewsMax 1
Ben Swann (Oct '15) 12 hr Local 8
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,765 • Total comments across all topics: 278,966,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC