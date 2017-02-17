Atlanta bidding out retail food stores at City Plaza
Atlanta is looking for companies interested in designing, furnishing, maintaining and operating retail food and beverage stores at Atlanta City Plaza, property the city bought late in 2015 across from Atlanta City Hall. The city has put out a Request for Proposals to develop commercial food and beverage retail stores at two locations.
