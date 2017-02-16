Athens library hosts Indie Author Mar...

Athens library hosts Indie Author Marketplace; meet first-time novelists like Muriel Pritchett

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

About 20 years ago Muriel Ellis Pritchett wrote a manuscript that was relegated to the file cabinet because she was led to believe that a book about a main character who was 50 years old would not appeal to the reader of that day. Pritchett had the book submitted to a website last year that is monitored by publishers and it was soon accepted by Black Rose Writing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 15 min Thrashmetalfan55 298
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 19 min Emerald 1,114
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr mexico 20,836
Help! Need Advice. 3 hr Jamahl 16
Ben Swann (Oct '15) 4 hr Sholyn 7
News Who is Sally Yates? 4 hr Anne 40
Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV 6 hr Local 3
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC