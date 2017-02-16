Army to put 500 new security troops at Fort Benning
Fort Benning landed more than 500 new jobs Thursday as the U.S. Army created a new unit and assigned it to the Maneuver Center of Excellence. The Security Force Assistance Brigade will be established at Fort Benning by October.
