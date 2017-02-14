An Atlanta Zoo Actually Named a Cockr...

An Atlanta Zoo Actually Named a Cockroach 'Tom Brady'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mediaite.com

The Associated Press reports that Zoo Atlanta had a Super Bowl wager with the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island. It was agreed that the losing city would have to name an animal after the winner's star quarterback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 3 hr TheJerseyDevil 1,066
Racist Columbia County deputy Bobby Atma: CORRU... 6 hr Yeah whatever 5
Will Atlanta Mayor MOHAMMED kasim REED go to ja... 6 hr Mark 6
cnn---crybaby news network 8 hr believer 1
trump will tear usa apart 10 hr Kane 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr guess what 20,829
Big Bo that works for Dekalb County sanitation 15 hr Cracker luvs pecker 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC