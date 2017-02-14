An Atlanta Zoo Actually Named a Cockroach 'Tom Brady'
The Associated Press reports that Zoo Atlanta had a Super Bowl wager with the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island. It was agreed that the losing city would have to name an animal after the winner's star quarterback.
