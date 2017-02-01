Amid divisiveness, King's daughter ca...

Amid divisiveness, King's daughter calls for mutual understanding

Speaking Tuesday night at Niagara University, a daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called on America to build bridges, and not walls, to end national divisiveness. Bernice King told an overflowing crowd at the Castellani Art Museum that the country is in trouble and change has to come.

