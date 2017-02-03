Alliant Insurance Services Names Mood...

Alliant Insurance Services Names Moody as SVP in Georgia Office

Alliant Insurance Services, a nationwide specialty insurance brokerage firm, has added Griff Moody to its Construction Services Group as senior vice president. Moody will provide insurance and surety risk advisory services to construction clients across the country.

