Al-Husseini: How an old loop of railr...

Al-Husseini: How an old loop of railroads is changing the face of a city

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Atlanta has long been the nation's poster-child for urban-sprawl. The idea that transportation infrastructure's value is equivalent only to the speed it allows its commuters is a sorry one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 min Ilovebeingstupid 20,822
News Who is Sally Yates? 15 min Castrated liberal 33
The TRUE DISGUSTING DIRT on MLK JR. (Aug '10) 30 min ThomasA 40
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Jacob 1,129
Help! Need Advice. 1 hr Jamahl 13
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 1 hr Teressa 292
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 2 hr aliceinwonderland 587
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Earthquake
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,533 • Total comments across all topics: 278,792,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC