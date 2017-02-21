Addicts using pets to score drugs, veterinarians warn

They don't want to believe anyone would intentionally hurt their pet, but in recent years, they've had to train themselves to look out for those who do just that as drug addicts turn toward animals to score pain medication they can't easily access. "We would never think of people using or abusing these drugs," Dr. Duffy Jones, owner of Peachtree Hills Animal Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, told CBS News.

