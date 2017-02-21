Addicts using pets to score drugs, veterinarians warn
They don't want to believe anyone would intentionally hurt their pet, but in recent years, they've had to train themselves to look out for those who do just that as drug addicts turn toward animals to score pain medication they can't easily access. "We would never think of people using or abusing these drugs," Dr. Duffy Jones, owner of Peachtree Hills Animal Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, told CBS News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|44 min
|Battle Tested
|1,505
|In Atlanta, Transit Service Lags Behind a Boomi...
|1 hr
|Tee
|2
|Dictator Trump wants to censor free speech
|2 hr
|Stfu
|21
|Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12)
|5 hr
|Elison
|443
|Trumps Smoke and Screens Plan
|5 hr
|Look Listen Learn
|1
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Vonnie
|14
|Norma McCorvey dead at 69; anonymous 'Jane Roe'...
|10 hr
|Thank You Dr Thomas
|12
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC