About half of giant Civil War painting relocated in Atlanta

About half of an enormous panoramic painting depicting the Civil War Battle of Atlanta has been moved to a new exhibit hall as workers continued to move the rest of the painting Friday. Historians hailed the delicate, painstaking move as a milestone for the 6-ton Cyclorama - one of the world's largest paintings - which was being moved in two sections from the city's Grant Park to the Atlanta History Center.

