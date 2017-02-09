About half of giant Civil War painting relocated in Atlanta
About half of an enormous panoramic painting depicting the Civil War Battle of Atlanta has been moved to a new exhibit hall as workers continued to move the rest of the painting Friday. Historians hailed the delicate, painstaking move as a milestone for the 6-ton Cyclorama - one of the world's largest paintings - which was being moved in two sections from the city's Grant Park to the Atlanta History Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|removal of silicone from body (Mar '14)
|33 min
|Kcolins
|430
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|42 min
|ThomasA
|1,081
|bye bye falcons
|1 hr
|Pats
|5
|Accountant Busted
|2 hr
|Brotherhood
|5
|Help! Need Advice.
|2 hr
|LandlordTenant
|4
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|12 hr
|okiady
|30
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|14 hr
|whitewomen4you
|577
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC