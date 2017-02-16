A Warehouse-Meets-Farmhouse Wedding in Atlanta
"We both attended University of Georgia. We lived in our respective Greek houses at the same time almost directly across the street from one another," says Ashley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 hr
|Ms Sassy
|1,108
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Anne
|20,831
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|3 hr
|Chano
|20
|Las Margaritas on Cheshire Bridge Drugs Patrons
|5 hr
|I like trump nuts
|6
|Former - Lost Boy of Sudan' becomes Atlanta pol...
|8 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|9 hr
|Lol
|35
|Who is Sally Yates?
|19 hr
|Trump your President
|39
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC