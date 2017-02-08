5 things for Wednesday, February 8, 2017: Trump travel ban, Elizabeth Warren, New Orleans tornado
Good morning from the CNN Center in Atlanta, where it's still too soon for jokes about the Falcons' epic Super Bowl collapse. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|56 min
|okiady
|1,056
|Fellatio common among fruit bats, says research (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Wanda
|97
|Falcons Change Name to Atlanta Chokers
|1 hr
|Roselyn
|4
|The TRUE DISGUSTING DIRT on MLK JR. (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Wydell
|34
|Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Lola
|290
|Who is Sally Yates?
|5 hr
|WasteWater
|26
|ATL, what happened in the Super Bowl? Your cit...
|7 hr
|he is a cuck
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC