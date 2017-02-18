4 sentenced in McGregor Street murder
Almost two years after Tony Kennedy, 21, was gunned down in an east LaGrange neighborhood, his killers pleaded guilty to the charges against them in a Troup County Superior Courtroom early this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LaGrange Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|28 min
|Frogface Kate
|1,142
|Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12)
|44 min
|Dr Phil
|304
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|55 min
|Wondering
|20,837
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|xanon
|592
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|2 hr
|Jamahl
|46
|Sex with a family member (May '16)
|2 hr
|Chris
|14
|Blacks Getting A Clue About Sanctuary Cities
|4 hr
|NewsMax
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC