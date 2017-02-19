19-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Woman Ever Eligible To Run For Office In Georgia
A 19-year-old in Georgia became the youngest eligible woman ever to run for office in Georgia after she won a legal battle on Thursday to compete in a local city council race. State law requires that candidates be 21 to seek office, unless a city charter notes otherwise, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.
