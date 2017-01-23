Young chimpanzees play at a Congo sanctuary. Photo: en.wikipedia.org
Studies of chimpanzees that show the animals living with human traits is challenging the idea that humans are the only "tool-making animal" alive The idea that only humans make tools is today "an unsustainable position," de Waal writes by email. "Then we also got the apes-have-no-theory-of-mind claims, which now have been seriously weakened, the culture claims, the idea that only humans are great at cooperation, and so on, none of which really holds up."
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Falcons will loose to the patroit
|3 min
|Disgusted
|3
|Moving to Atlanta Georgia looking for motel
|4 min
|Nattie66
|1
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|3 hr
|F_R_E_D
|100
|How Dr. ROY TAYLOR & Newcastle University are l...
|3 hr
|Please
|2
|WAZX Radio 1550 Out Of Control (Mar '15)
|12 hr
|Charles
|14
|Atlanta Falcons took the Saints Model and Ran W...
|18 hr
|The Real Thomas
|1
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Mon
|Really
|2
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Jan 20
|Jenn
|3
