Young chimpanzees play at a Congo sanctuary. Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Studies of chimpanzees that show the animals living with human traits is challenging the idea that humans are the only "tool-making animal" alive The idea that only humans make tools is today "an unsustainable position," de Waal writes by email. "Then we also got the apes-have-no-theory-of-mind claims, which now have been seriously weakened, the culture claims, the idea that only humans are great at cooperation, and so on, none of which really holds up."

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.