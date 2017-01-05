Winter weather and snow chance update

Winter weather and snow chance update

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: MarionCountyMessenger.com

A very complex weather pattern will unfold across the southeastern portions of the country as we head into the weekend. This is one of the rare times where precipitation type is NOT in question.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarionCountyMessenger.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abortion has never... 20 min benny 31
News GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20 39 min Citizencane 2
Big snow storm coming 51 min Tolerkan 4
New Year's Resolutions (2017 & Beyond)! 3 hr Watchman Yisrael 6
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 7 hr Remix luvs the dick 6
Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12) 13 hr Shaq 568
Why is the Government mobilizing troops against... Wed Citizen 7
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fulton County was issued at January 05 at 2:36PM EST

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,673 • Total comments across all topics: 277,634,372

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC