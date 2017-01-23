Two Atlanta women accused of shoplifting $1,500 from Barrett Parkway stores
Kiesha Monique Mulkey and Cynthia Wallace are charged with taking over $1,500 worth of goods from stores in and around Town Center Mall Jan. 9, according to their arrest warrants.
