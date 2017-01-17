Trump's America: Rural-urban divide in Georgia
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi...
|33 min
|ThomasA
|5
|King's daughter: Fight 'no matter who is in Whi...
|1 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|2 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|44
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|2 hr
|troll
|29
|Free at last
|2 hr
|Doravillian
|2
|John Lewis
|4 hr
|he ugly
|2
|John Lewis is NOT a civil rights hero! He's a U...
|5 hr
|Chimichanga
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC