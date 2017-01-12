Trump Attacks Civil Rights Hero Lewis...

Trump Attacks Civil Rights Hero Lewis As 'All Talk' After He Questions His Legitimacy

7 hrs ago

Civil rights leader and Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., delivers remarks in front of a freedom bell during the "Let Freedom Ring" commemoration event in 2013. Donald Trump lashed out at civil rights hero John Lewis on Twitter Saturday morning, a day after the Georgia Democratic congressman said in an interview he didn't view the president-elect as "legitimate" amid questions of Russia's interference in the U.S. elections.

