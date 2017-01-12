Trump Attacks Civil Rights Hero Lewis As 'All Talk' After He Questions His Legitimacy
Civil rights leader and Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., delivers remarks in front of a freedom bell during the "Let Freedom Ring" commemoration event in 2013. Donald Trump lashed out at civil rights hero John Lewis on Twitter Saturday morning, a day after the Georgia Democratic congressman said in an interview he didn't view the president-elect as "legitimate" amid questions of Russia's interference in the U.S. elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Falcons is going to he superboal !
|1 hr
|Tolerman
|1
|Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11)
|22 hr
|Robert
|37
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|Fri
|General Robert E Lee
|28
|NACA -Homeowners Organization / Scam Artists & ...
|Fri
|Zephyrus
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|Fri
|Flamer
|33
|Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08)
|Thu
|Enquiring mind
|147
|Window Replacement in Atlanta
|Jan 12
|daboo135
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC