Trial begins involving officer charged with vehicular homicide

An Atlanta police officer is on trial, accused of running over and killing a grandfather while speeding in his cruiser without the sirens or flashers on. Officer Christopher Blaise, who is still on the job, was in court Tuesday as jurors watched surveillance video showing the moments leading up to the death of Bernard Moore as he crossed Metropolitan Parkway in March of 2015.

