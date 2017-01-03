Trees cleared west of Villa Rica rail...

Trees cleared west of Villa Rica railroad crossing

Several trees that once lined the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks through downtown Villa Rica are gone now, but city officials are hoping their loss will be filled by an expanded greenspace. Just before Christmas, crews got to work to clear the trees west of the Cheeves Street railroad crossing, part of a deal struck between the city and railroad to keep that crossing open.

