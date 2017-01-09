TLC Rings in 2017 as #1 Cable Network on Wednesday Night with Women
TLC ushered in 2017 with record ratings for its January 4th Wednesday night lineup ranking as #1 cable network in prime among all women . The season debut of MY 600LB LIFE was #1 in its 8-10pm time period with all key women demos and averaged 1.8M P2+ viewers.
