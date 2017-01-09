TLC Rings in 2017 as #1 Cable Network...

TLC Rings in 2017 as #1 Cable Network on Wednesday Night with Women

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

TLC ushered in 2017 with record ratings for its January 4th Wednesday night lineup ranking as #1 cable network in prime among all women . The season debut of MY 600LB LIFE was #1 in its 8-10pm time period with all key women demos and averaged 1.8M P2+ viewers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 34 min You are the circu... 24
Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14) 36 min Go Blue Forever 31
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 37 min Go Blue Forever 9
Anarchy Predicted For Inauguration Day 2 hr cows with guns 2
Big snow storm coming 3 hr hit it and git it 31
DEADBEAT DAD named Troy Edward Buchanan Age 36 ... (May '10) 13 hr Troys-brother 34
Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12) 20 hr bad mom 576
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,777,981

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC