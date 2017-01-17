Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atlanta
Rep Jon Lewis, D-Ga., fourth from left, marches with former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin and Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., during a demonstration Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Atlanta. Thousands of people marched through Atlanta one day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.
