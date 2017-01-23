'The Underground Railroad,' 'Evicted: Poverty and...

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ The American Library Association selects "The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead, published by Doubleday, Penguin Random House LLC, as the winner of the 2017 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, and "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City," by Matthew Desmond, published by Crown, Penguin Random House LLC, as the winner of the 2017 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction.

