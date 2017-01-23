'The Underground Railroad,' 'Evicted:...

'The Underground Railroad,' 'Evicted: Poverty and...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ The American Library Association selects "The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead, published by Doubleday, Penguin Random House LLC, as the winner of the 2017 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, and "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City," by Matthew Desmond, published by Crown, Penguin Random House LLC, as the winner of the 2017 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... 4 hr Really 2
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 4 hr Aquarius-wy 94
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 19 hr Jazz 583
weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Ad... Sun mark 1
Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11) Sun mad 38
pain clinc Sun Dopeman 3
News Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American... Sat No 125
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Jan 20 Jenn 3
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,194,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC