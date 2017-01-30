The Related Group Selects Balfour Beatty US to Build Flagship Whole Foods Market in Midtown Atlanta

The second phase of The Related Group's new luxury, mixed-use residential tower located at West Peachtree and 14th Street and currently under construction by Balfour Beatty, the new store will anchor the 39-story tower and has already become a source of excitement among nearby residents and businesses. Ideally situated in the gateway to Atlanta's Arts District, Piedmont Park and the Midtown business district, this project will feature the 72,000-square-foot organic foods market and include a microbrewery, a rooftop patio bar with exciting views of Midtown Atlanta, in addition to a variety of neighborhood restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.