The Related Group Selects Balfour Bea...

The Related Group Selects Balfour Beatty US to Build Flagship Whole Foods Market in Midtown Atlanta

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The second phase of The Related Group's new luxury, mixed-use residential tower located at West Peachtree and 14th Street and currently under construction by Balfour Beatty, the new store will anchor the 39-story tower and has already become a source of excitement among nearby residents and businesses. Ideally situated in the gateway to Atlanta's Arts District, Piedmont Park and the Midtown business district, this project will feature the 72,000-square-foot organic foods market and include a microbrewery, a rooftop patio bar with exciting views of Midtown Atlanta, in addition to a variety of neighborhood restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 min Bolt Thrower 574
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 min Dudley 20,790
News 'I'm not afraid of you': Muslim woman films... 15 hr General T Zod 7
Falcons will loose to the patroit 23 hr MA Native 10
Merly German Shorthaired Pointer Pups Mon DRios31 4
Heidi Chatham Mon Wondering23 10
News Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill to open new loca... Sun Trump is Winning 1
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Jan 27 Rashali 5
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,594 • Total comments across all topics: 278,429,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC