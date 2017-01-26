The only 10 women to make the FBI's m...

The only 10 women to make the FBI's most wanted list

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Ruth Eisemann-Schier was the first woman ever to make the FBI 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list. Photo / Getty Images Since its inception 67 years ago, 512 people have made it on to the FBI "Top Ten" list - but only 10 women have ever been named.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Merly German Shorthaired Pointer Pups 35 min DRios31 4
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Julia 505
Heidi Chatham 5 hr Wondering23 10
News Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill to open new loca... 10 hr Trump is Winning 1
Looking for a ATM Skimmer 12 hr Jose 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,786
Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV Sun Charles 2
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Fri Rashali 5
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC