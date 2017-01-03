The Latest: Georgia State student killed in traffic crash
Authorities in Georgia say a 20-year-old Georgia State University student headed to Atlanta has been killed after his SUV crashed on Interstate 75 in Monroe County. Multiple media outlets report Malik Jordan of Albany was headed north Saturday when his car hit a patch of ice on a bridge over Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big snow storm coming
|24 min
|Tolerman
|16
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|jennifer_free1
|28
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|13
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|8 hr
|Edward
|571
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|8 hr
|Citizencane
|4
|Abortion has never...
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|39
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|Fri
|Citizencane
|10
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC