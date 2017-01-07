The Latest: Cars, trucks inch along icy roads in the South
A boy sleds down a hill after ice and snow fell in North Georgia, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Kennesaw, Ga. One to 3 inches of snow fell across northern Georgia before tapering off Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is the Government mobilizing troops against...
|2 hr
|Citizen
|13
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|3 hr
|God Bless Trump
|15
|Big snow storm coming
|4 hr
|Tolerman
|18
|Why are Sexy Rich White women, leaving White M... (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|572
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|13 hr
|jennifer_free1
|28
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|16 hr
|Citizencane
|4
|Abortion has never...
|Fri
|ThomasA
|39
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC